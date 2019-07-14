Flying soldier wows the crowd at Bastille Day celebration in Paris

A flying soldier stole the show Sunday at the annual Bastille Day Parade in Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron was among those looking on for the celebration which this year showcases European defense cooperation.

Flags of the 10 countries of the European Intervention Initiative, a joint military pact created last year, led Sunday's military parade down the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris.

And while the display included more than 4,000 armed forces, 69 planes and 39 helicopters, its biggest crowd-pleaser was a man rocketing through the air on a flyboard device - the invention of French former jet-skiing champion Franky Zapata.

Other attractions at the parade included drones, miniature autonomous vehicles and soldiers armed with anti-drone guns.

Macron would later host a lunch at the Elysee Palace with other European leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel.