Flying air mattresses zoom through Denver neighborhood

A cellphone video of flying air mattresses in a Denver neighborhood is now the talk of the internet.

Flying air mattresses flew through a Denver neighborhood. (Source: KCNC/CNN)

Three-year-old Peyton Cartwright and his 6-year-old brother Cameron watched it all from their front door.

“I saw blowing mattress," Cameron said. They blowed into the pool they blowed all over the place.”

Robb Manes recorded the video that’s now making the rounds on social media.

Manes and his fiancée originally saw the air mattresses set up for a movie night event on Saturday when they were headed to the pool and didn’t think anything of them.

But then the weather changed.

“The wind picked up. They lowered the umbrellas under the pool, and that’s when the first air mattress kind of flew over the fence,” Manes said.

About 150 mattresses were set up for the event.

“I called it ‘The Great Mattress Migration of 2019,’ and that apparently was funny,” he said.

Manes’ video is now a viral sensation, and the Cartwright brothers were amazed at the sight.

“It kept windy and after that was done. They were staying in one place,” Peyton said.

Peyton and Cameron’s father said about a dozen people collected the mattresses from around the neighborhood and they were soon back in place in time for the show to go on.

Copyright 2019 KCNC, CNN and Gray Television, Inc. All rights reserved.