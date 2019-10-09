Flu season is here, doctors urge the community to get vaccinated

Flu season is here and CHI Health reminds the community of the risks and severity the flu may bring.

According to CHI Health Infectious Disease Doctor Renuga Vivekanandan, the first cases of flu in Nebraska have been reported sporadically.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people be vaccinated by the end of October. They also urge those with cardiovascular disease to pay special attention, because they’re six times more likely to have a heart attack following a flu diagnosis.

Even if this year’s vaccine isn’t effective, your symptoms may be less than they’d be without the vaccine, reports the CDC.

