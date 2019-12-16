Flu may stick around until March, never too late for flu shot experts say

We have an update on the flu virus going around. Experts at the Douglas County Health Department say the flu came early this year, and we may have to wait until March before we get through the dreaded season.

Photo Source: MGN

An additional strain of the flu has been going around, and experts say this is another reason to get the flu shot.

Dr. Anne O’Keefe with the Douglas County Health Department says, that even if you believe you can fight off the flu, you can still spread it to those with weaker immune systems. She encourages people to get the shot.

“Protect you, babies, I can’t emphasize that enough,” O’Keefe said.

Experts also say it is never too late to get your shot.

