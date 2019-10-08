Florist gets cold feet weeks before a brides wedding

A bride-to-be in Omaha thought she had everything ready for the big day, but her excitement wilted away when one vendor failed to come through.

Not long after her engagement, Kamber Durham gave Toujours Wedding Planning a $230 deposit.

“You don’t have a wedding without the flowers,” said Durham.

She needed eight bridesmaid’s bouquets, 19 boutonnieres, seven corsages, and her own bouquet.

“I was in sheer panic. I was 44 days out from my wedding and had no florals, absolutely nothing,” said Durham.

Just a few weeks from I do’s she found another florist who did fill the order, but Kamper needs a refund from Toujors to help pay for it.

“It’s not about the money it’s about the principle. I can’t operate my business doing that to customers,” said Durham.

Durham was refunded $50 after a letter from Durham’s lawyer was sent.

6 On Your Side sent a text to the company and received this result, “You’ll never believe Mike just sent her a text asking her why we haven’t received the money and she just sent me another $80 and promised the rest by Friday.”

The mother of the bride is happy the stress is now lifted off the family.

“Now we have more money toward the actual flowers we did get,” said Durham.

Our message left with the owner of Toujours Wedding Planning hasn’t been returned. The Better Business Bureau is looking into the complaint.

