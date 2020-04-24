Florida struggles with dysfunctional unemployment system amid coronavirus jobs crisis

(CNN) - More than 26 million Americans have lost their jobs during this coronavirus pandemic, but perhaps nowhere have unemployed people suffered more than Florida.

Because of problems with Florida's online unemployment system, people had to go in person to get paper forms in south Florida. (Source: WSVN/CNN)

There, over 1 million people have applied for benefits, but only 17 percent have gotten paid.

Florida's unemployment system is such a mess, people have taken to the streets to protest.

“I feel that it’s like rigged,” said Rick Sanchez, who is unemployed.

Even Gov. Ron DeSantis calls his unemployment system a piece of junk. “The fact that the state paid $77 million for this thing, I mean, it’s a jalopy,” he said.

Since March 15, more than 1.7 million unemployment claims have been filed. The state says some could be duplicates; but so far, fewer than 117,000 claims have been paid.

“Bills have to get paid. We paid our unemployment and we need it now,” Elise Eckstein said.

Images of the dysfunction went viral earlier this month. The online and phone systems were so overwhelmed, people in Hialeah desperately waited in line for paper applications.

“The system was overwhelmed. They didn’t have the capacity or manpower either. And we said we’ve got to fix this.” DeSantis

Governor ron desantis announced he added 100 computer servers, brought call center staffing to 2000 workers and even waived some of the rules but the old jalopy just can't keep up.

MOS: "There are a lot of people like me wondering how long this is going to be."

As the weeks drag on, floridians have joined yet another line… this time, for food.

MOS: "Desesperante"

It's maddening, says zulay avilan. She filed a claim in early april, and hasn't seen a dime.

This is her first time seeking assistance, just like half of the 47-hundred people who call feeding south florida daily. Where paco velez is ceo.

Paco Velez: "The sense that we are getting from our families is a sense of desperation and that they are scared. The fear of the unknown is probably the biggest fear. The unknown of when this is going to end. "

The same people who sounded the alarm about the broken unemployment system, are worried about the governor's upcoming plan to reopen the state.

Rick Sanchez: "I love my job but when they call us back to work, are we going to be safe?"

Thursday, governor desantis waived the actively seeking work requirement for unemployment benefits.

After issuing the executive order, he said this is not a time to get bogged down in red tape.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.