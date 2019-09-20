Florida raccoon takes 16-mile ride on top of bread truck

A raccoon in southwest Florida went for a wild ride this week on top of a Wonder Bread delivery truck.

A raccoon took a wild 16-mile ride on top of a bread truck in Florida earlier this week. (Source: WBBM/CNN)

“I didn't know who to call, but I have a raccoon on top of my bread truck, and everyone has been beeping me on the street telling me, ‘You got something up there!’” the driver said during a 911 call.

The raccoon was holding on for dear life. By the time the driver pulled over in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant to call 911, the animal had hung onto the truck for 10 miles at a maximum speed of over 50 miles per hour.

Attempts by police and the driver to back the delivery truck into a tree to shake the stowaway loose didn't work.

In the end, the critter held on all the way back to the bread store’s headquarters, adding another six miles to its trip.

"The animal probably felt scared and cornered, so that's probably why it didn't want to come out .. come off the truck,” said Brian Bohlman, spokesperson for the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife.

The driver and police aren't sure where the raccoon went, but the company confirms it finally left the top of the truck.

They didn’t want to risk getting injured or attacked by the animal. Wildlife experts say it was the right thing to do because it could have been carrying rabies.

