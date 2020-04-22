Florida police salute hospital workers

Health care workers at Lee Memorial Hospital got a lot of love from another group on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

From one frontline group to another, the Fort Myers Police Department gives the doctors and nurses at Lee Health a blue-light salute in the form of a giant heart. (Source: Fort Myers Police Department)

Ft. Myers police created a giant heart made of patrol cars in the medical center’s parking lot.

With emergency lights flashing, officers held up letters in the middle, spelling out “FMPD thanks you,” a video on the department’s Facebook page shows.

The display was a hit with the staff at the hospital.

“Thank you for your support Fort Myers Police Department! It was great to see this from ICU on the seventh floor. Stay safe and healthy,” Eileen Isabella-Evans said on Facebook.

“Thank you!! Was awesome to look down and see that from the 8th floor!” added Hannah Patrick.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.