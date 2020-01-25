Florida man turns $500K home into technicolor nightmare

Neighbors are shaking their heads after a beautiful home in the Il Regalo community turned into a multicolored mess.

Florida house gets painted in bright colors leaving some neighbors shocked. (Source: WBBH, CNN)

The transformation took place over the course of a few days.

"I can't believe it. I absolutely can't believe someone would do something like this," said Alan Klawans, who was checking on his friend’s house.

Paint is splattered pretty much everywhere.

It’s all over the house, the roof, the trees, the lawn and even the mailbox.

It almost looks like something out of a cartoon.

Damages could run into hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“He obviously has a drug issue or something going on, Klawans said. “I have just never seen anything like this in my life."

The Collier County Property Appraiser’s office says the house belongs to 40-year-old Jeffrey Leibman, who neighbors said did the damage over the course of a week.

Neighborhood management said Liebman is no longer living in the home.

Collier County Code Enforcement said they’re looking into it.

The homeowners association said it’s suing.

Liebman, who could not be reached for comment, is already facing drug charges, including smuggling contraband into a detention facility.

He’s due in court on February 25.

Copyright 2020 WBBH via CNN. All rights reserved.