Florida man demands mug shot be removed from Facebook; deputies replace it with booking photo

When deputies in DeSoto County were looking for a Sarasota man wanted in connection to the theft of more than $1,000 in merchandise, they took to social media, posting a past mug shot to Facebook.

But in screenshots shared to their Facebook page, it appears Cody Pierce did not appreciate being accused of a crime. He purportedly wrote to the sheriff’s office, saying, “I have money and it’s all legit” and threatened that he has a lawyer “who is very hungry for a case of slander and defamation of character.” He then demanded they remove his picture.

Deputies in DeSoto County say Cody Pierce was one of two people who stole items from a Walmart.

Deputies cheekily replied they would be glad to remove his photo from Facebook if he stopped by the sheriff’s office so they could replace his mug shot with his booking photo. And on Wednesday, that’s just what they did.

Cody Pierce was arrested by deputies with Sarasota County on a warrant for trespassing and grand theft for allegedly stealing items from Walmart with Michael Meacham of Arcadia on October 27.

