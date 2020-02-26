Florida man attacks deacon during church service

A Florida man is facing charges after an attack on a church deacon.

A man was caught on camera attacking a deacon during a church service in Florida. (Source: WSVN/church handout/police handout/CNN)

Surveillance video shows the suspect charging at the deacon and grabbing him during a service in Pompano Beach on Saturday.

Parishioners are outraged.

“It's kind of infuriating, you know, that all this stuff is going on out there,” said parishioner Jay Parcel. “It's just not safe anymore.”

It happened suddenly in the middle of the Saturday evening Mass in St. Coleman Catholic Church as Deacon George Labelle was speaking.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Thomas Eisel, was caught on surveillance video charging at Labelle and grabbing him.

The two tussled, and church members hopped to their feet to get Eisel off Labelle.

“Naturally, trying to defend him,” parishioner Tim Gilmore said. “You don't know what's going through the guy's mind. You don't know whether he's got a knife or something.”

Officials said Labelle suffered some bruises, but otherwise he’s OK. A church member said the deacon was able to finish the service after the incident.

Eisel was arrested and went before a judge in a bond court over the weekend. The judge decided to deny him bond.

Court records show Eisel is on probation after being convicted in 2017 for battery on a person over the age of 65.

This time, the charges are battery and disturbing the peace.

There’s no word yet on Eisel’s motive.

