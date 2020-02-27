Florida hospital worker accused of licking patient’s toes says he’s innocent

A Florida man who was arrested this week after reportedly licking a patient’s toes while working at a hospital says he didn’t do it.

Frantz Beldorin is accused of licking a patient's toes at a hospital in Florida. (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Jail records show Frantz Beldorin, 23, of Lehigh Acres, was charged with battery on a person 65 years of age or older in Lee County on Tuesday.

Beldorin said a mishap with his phone led to a misunderstanding.

He said he dropped his phone under the patient’s bed and ended up touching the patient while trying to get it.

“It’s a dark room with a dark male at the foot of her bed. Don’t know what she’s like ... But I’m not trying to do that with you,” Beldorin said.

The patient has accused the man of licking three times, the police report said.

“It felt wet in between my toes,” according to the patient.

Lee County deputy responded to Gulf Coast Hospital Medical Center after the patient complained to a nurse about the incident, The News-Press reported.

Beldorin said the incident has cost him his job and he hopes to clear his reputation before his life is ruined.

“I know there’s other opportunities, but there won’t be if I get hit with this felony,” he said.

A hospital spokesperson told the News-Press it’s cooperating with law enforcement.

Beldorin was released from jail Wednesday on a $1,500 bond.

