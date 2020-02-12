Florida boy, 9, charged with attempted murder of 5-year-old sister

A 9-year-old boy has been charged with trying to kill his 5-year-old sister by stabbing her with a kitchen knife in their Florida apartment.

Ocala police responded to an apartment complex where detectives said a boy stabbed his little sister in the back. (Ocala Police Department/Facebook)

The boy was charged with attempted first-degree murder on Tuesday and appeared before a judge on Wednesday in the central city of Ocala.

Authorities say the boy stabbed the girl Jan. 28 while their mother went to check the mail.

The boy told police the thought of killing her entered his mind two days earlier.

The girl was released from the hospital last Friday.

The public defender's office representing the boy didn't immediately return a phone message seeking comment.