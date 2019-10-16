Florence couple battles insurance over hail damage

A Florence couple is in a battle with their insurance provider after their home was hit by hail on May 28.

The insurance company claims there was no hail that day.

Jim and Sandra Sorensen have lived in this home for over 50-years, Jim built it himself and takes pride in keeping it up.

“This is one of the storm hits right here, there’s a hole right here,” said Jim. “I’m pretty sure I know the date because my son-in-law just had a stroke and he’s paralyzed.”

The Sorensen’s insurance provider SAFECO, a branch of Liberty Mutual, told him there was no hail in his area that day, and that any damage is from years earlier.

6 News turned to our meteorologist team for answers.

A radar image 4:30 a.m. on May 28, shoes severe thunderstorm warnings, along with a heavily purple area which means hail is likely.

The National Weather Service issued similar warnings that morning indicating a possibility of golf ball-sized hail.

Jim has had two roofers take a look at the damage and send the findings to the insurance company.

"Both of the contractors came out, they seen them, they've taken pictures of them and they've turned them into her. It took two months for them to come out and look at this because there's no hail damage according to her," said Jim.

6 News reached out to SAFECO about the hail damage claim and in an email, they tell us they can’t comment on specific claims but they would follow up with Sorensen.

