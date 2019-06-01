HEARTLAND FLOOD: Water takes a rising toll on businesses cut off from customers

Money is slipping down the floodwater drain in the heartland. Wet pavement is drying up profits for businesses caught in the crossfire of high water and low traffic.

Water levels along Highway 2 showed some promise after the initial flooding but the promise was a lie. June arrived with water roughly as high as it was during the initial flood surge and that’s bad news for Nebraska City business.

Pat Martin had been starting to feel hopeful again. Highway 2 had reopened and customers were coming back but then, “downhill again," Martin said.

After just two weeks, the rising Missouri forced a second closure.

"Well, we have a lot of people who are our customers from Iowa and Missouri who can't make it over."

And it's not just customers. Pat has lost an employee who can't justify making a two hour detour.

“We have a lot of people who work here from over there, so naturally it's hurt everyone in town."

Any hope of Highway 2 reopening rests on what happens in Fremont County, Iowa. The county's Emergency Management Coordinator, Mike Crecelius, gave 6 News a look at the closed off highway earlier this week and said it's not looking good.

Crecelius said, “The biggest problem we have in Fremont County is we have no protection anymore. With the breaches that we have the river raises up and we have more water coming in like this."

Pat and her husband Darrel have owned their store for 38 years and have seen a lot. They know the sidewalks should be busier. There is nothing to do but weather the storm.

"That's about all you can do but there's a lot of people who will probably go down,” Martin said. “In the whole area."

The Fremont Emergency Management Coordinator says in parts of the county the flooding has become just as bad, or worse, than when the water first arrived in March. Now they’re preparing for what might come with this weekend’s release of more water from Gavins Point Dam.