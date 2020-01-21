Flooded business further victimized by burglars

An Iowa man who had to abandon his trucking shop during the heartland flooding has become a victim again, in a whole new way.

"It was my stepdad, I started trucking with him and then just started trucking from there," Carlos Valquier, owner of Leon's Transport told 6 News.

He opened his trucking shop in Thurman, Iowa 10 years ago, it was a work in progress.

"But I think everything is pretty much ruined," he said.

Like so many other Iowans and Nebraskans, the heartland flooding devastated his shop.

"I decided to keep fighting for - because this is what I do. This is my livelihood," Valquier said.

So he grabbed some of what could be salvaged and came to Council Bluffs.

"For a long time we were just at the truck stops or the casino, just parked. And I would work out of home or my truck. Until we find this location."

Valquier was working from his new shop here in Council Bluffs, trying to get things back to normal. That's when he got the call, his flooded out shop had been broken into.

"They wanted to know if I was at the yard because they saw people cut the rope and go in," Valquier said. "And I go no, no I'm not there yet. Well somebody is in your shop. And I go well nobody should be in there and that's when we called the police."

A man already victimized by the flood, a victim yet again.

"The flood enough was hard enough to do, which I'm still fighting it to stay ahead, to stay in business. And then having people that's just -- that's just another problem I have to deal with."

Valquier hopes to go back to his previous location sometime in the next year. It all depends if we see more flooding in the spring.