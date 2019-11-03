Flood victims get a break from recovery work with a day at the zoo

A season away from the devastating floods that savaged the heartland, some of its victims got a chance on Sunday to take a breath and take a break from their high water troubles.

Three organizations teamed up to provide a day at the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium for those affected by the flooding.

United Way of the Midlands; Kellogg Company Fund (the charitable arm of Kellogg Company), and online wholesaler Boxed arranged for the day off from the weighty matters of flood recovery - a 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. respite.

Featured activities scheduled included interactive animal exhibits; face painting; goodie bags; a photo booth; refreshments; coupons for concessions and appearances by Kellogg’s characters.

Local organizations involved in long-term relief were also scheduled to be there making sure that families had resources available to them all in one space while providing a fun day for their kids.

Organizers said the idea was to provide a fun and relaxing break from the tensions of recovery.