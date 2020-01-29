Flood victim's abandoned home targeted by thieves, suspects caught on camera

The potential for flooding again isn’t all that homeowners near the Missouri River are worried about. Burglars are cruising western Iowa roads looking for places where residents have been forced to leave. One family left their property protected.

Not far from this March’s flood scene Shane Kindt and his family still haven’t been able to move back home.

Kindt said,” That’s how high the water got.”

Though displaced, the Kindts keep watch on their property with nest cameras and Tuesday afternoon burglars came calling.

Kindt said, “And tried shouldering in through the door.”

An attempted burglary because the suspect and two accomplices are scared off by a passing vehicle.

The burglars even brought their own 1x6 and they used it to knock out this camera thinking they were free and clear, no pictures of them but they had a surprise coming.

The doorbell camera gives mills county deputies a good look at the suspects and the pickup they drove which matches the vehicle in a Fremont County break-in.

“The vehicle is from Nebraska possibly the La Vista area. Sgt. Ryan Pittman with the Mills Co Sheriff’s Dept. said, “I would doubt this is their first stop. With all the sightings of this truck and all the different burglary reports and suspicious vehicles in the area, I’m guessing they’ve been down here in the area for a while.”

Though suspects took one camera and disabled another, Shane installed others hidden around his property.

Kindt said, “You hear the rumors it might flood again it might not flood again so you’re just crossing your fingers and while you’re worried about that and trying to keep your life together you got people coming around trying to break-in and it just makes everybody sick.”

Despite a five minute response, deputies just missed the attempted break-in but working with law enforcement, a flood victim hopes his video can help send burglars up the river.

Though the burglars didn’t get in the home Shane Kindt estimates the stolen doorbell cam and damaged shed camera cost him $800. If you recognize the suspects or their pickup call The Mills County Sheriff.

