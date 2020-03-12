Flood-stricken village moves one step closer to relocating

Nearly a year after being wiped out by floodwaters Winslow is getting a big boost in its efforts to pick up and move their town.

Nebraska lawmakers pushed forward a bill Wednesday paving the way for flooded-out communities to relocate. It would allow places, no larger 5,000 people, to annex property with the purpose of moving out of flood-prone areas.

"It’s something the vast majority of about 30 homeowners in Winslow want to do,” said Zachary Klein, who’s leading the charge.

“It was always something we were kind of working toward, but never really had a direction, mostly because there isn't a direction for that in the state,” said Klein.

They are eyeing some farmland a few miles north, but there is still a long way to go.

“We have environmental analysis to do at the proposed site. We still have initial engineering to do at the proposed site. We still have initial costing of a development at that site,” said Klein.

All of those details have to be worked out before the village can use any government money to make the move. They're also working on getting funding from private donors to help with the relocation.

But not everyone is on board with the move. Rick Addink is one of about 10 homeowners who doesn’t want the village to be moved.

"I enjoy living in this small community, I always have," said Addink. “That's why I moved here that's why I've stayed,” adding he doesn’t think it makes sense to relocate. "I do not believe that it will be 100 percent covered."

The cost of the move, a concern for Addink.

"Now that our house is paid off -- my wife had some medical issues -- she had a stroke and there's no way we could afford another mortgage,” said Addink. “There's just no possible way."

However, if it all plays out, Klein is certain the effort is worthwhile.

"If it doesn't work for the village of Winslow -- we still want to fight to make that pathway available for other communities in the state,” said Klein.

The bill that would pave the way for Winslow to move is still a couple of steps away from being signed into law.