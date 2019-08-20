Flood-stricken county eyes long-term recovery efforts, officials say it will be a long haul

The countdown is on in two Iowa counties hit hard by the flood. In less than four weeks state relief organizations are pulling out, leaving it up to local volunteers to pick up the rest of the pieces.

Glenwood Lake RV Park. Mills County

Otis and Connie Turner have been living at the Glenwood Lake RV Park for five months. They’re in the midst of figuring out what they’re going to do when the park closes on November 1. They’re hoping to return to their home in Pacific Junction.

It was destroyed by floodwaters, but on Tuesday morning Connie received an encouraging phone call.

“There are contractors, or volunteers coming in three weeks to help with the electrical and plumbing, so that’s good news,” said Turner.

The call came from the newly formed Mills County Disaster Coalition. It’s the organization that will be taking over relief efforts once State agencies pull up stakes in early September. Rachel Reis is one of the co-chairs. She said they are trying to identify those most vulnerable.

“The case management form looks at what is your income? How many kids you have in your home? Are you over the age of 75? Do have kids with disabilities? Are you living in an environment that might not be safe long-term, such as an RV that’s not winterized,” explained Reis.

She said it’s important for people to know the county is still a long way from recovering; the more people they can get to volunteer the better, according to Reis.

“This is just the beginning. It’s been going on for six months now, but that doesn’t mean just because the floodwaters have receded that this is the end of the disaster,” said Reis.

For flood victims like the Turners, the journey has felt too long, but a phone call like the one they received on Tuesday morning goes a long way in providing some hope.

“It’s great hearing from those people,” said Connie. “Because the waiting game is horrible.”

The Mills County Disaster Coalition is looking for volunteers as well as building supply donations and monetary donations. The best way to contact the coalition is through Facebook.

