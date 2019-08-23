Flood refugees at Iowa state park struggle to find permanent homes

Six months after this year’s flood, displaced people are still struggling to find a place to live. The state of Iowa has been allowing Flood victims to camp free of charge at Waubonsie State Park.

The park’s campsites were not designed to be used year-round, and even though what used to be 75 people using the facility is now about 12, residents say it’s the lack of affordable housing that is keeping them there.

Man Moles, the park manager said, “None of our physical utilities are designed to run through the winter months. The water will literally freeze up so at a certain point in October we’ll be forced to shut down our shower facilities, anything with running water, our sewage dump stations, anything like that because the water will freeze up and just not work.”

Residents like Joshua Harvey are feeling the stress over where to go.

“We don’t know yet, we’re trying to figure all that out and it’s stressing all of us out here so right now we’re right in the middle of trying to figure all of this out and trying to find a house,” said Harvey.

Tudie Wheeler, another resident of the camp is in the same position.

“Right now we’re trying to find a place to go, trying to find a place to live that we can afford. We’re disabled and on a fixed income, and all the housing prices have gone up,” said Wheeler.

According to Wheeler, a lot of help from the summer is going away.

“Food pantries and bottled water all of that is in Glenwood and we don’t have a car,” said Wheeler.

Moles said that the staff have bonded with the residents and want to do the best they can to help.

“Some of us have been through this before and we know how hard it can be and we also provided these services in 2011, so we learned some lessons back then about how we can support people, so yeah it’s a neighborly bond,” said Moles.

The free camping proclamation runs out on September 9, but it’s under review. The proclamation has already been extended once.

