Flood disaster recovery center will open for three days in Atchison County

A disaster recovery center in Atchison County will open August 1, for three days only.

According to a press release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), support for survivors will be offered to anyone in Missouri who visits any center throughout the state.

FEMA reminds citizens to register online before visiting the center.

The disaster recovery center location:

University Extension, Velma Houts Building

201 East U.S. Hwy. 136

Rock Port, MO 64482

Hours: 8 a.m.- 7 p.m.

