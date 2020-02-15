Flood advisory near Fremont due to ice jams in the Platte River

There have been more reported problems for areas near Fremont. Ice jams are causing the Platte River to move out of its banks.

Ice jams on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, clogged the Highway 275 bridge over the Elkhorn River, causing flooding near West Point and prompting authorities to close a stretch of the roadway south of West Point. (Courtesy of Scribner Police)

Right now, there's a flood advisory for central Dodge, Western Douglas, and northeastern Saunders Counties.

We're hearing reports of floodwaters rising up to streets near Big Island Road in Fremont. Officials say the river is going up and down by about one to two feet.

This is an ongoing story, stay with 6 News as we continue to update as details become available.

