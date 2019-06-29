Floating playground opens at Louisville State Recreation Area

Here's a way to help you prosecute your case against the heat. The floating playground is back in business at Louisville State Recreation Area.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the popular playground offers exciting and challenging obstacles, including a climbing wall, dome, monkey bars and much more.

The playground has three 90-minute water play sessions available daily at 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Guests must be at least 6 years old and able to swim. Admission is $18 for adults (age 13 and over) and $13 for children (age 12 and under). Admission includes a life jacket rental.

Tickets are sold only at the kiosk near the playground, starting 30 minutes prior to each session. Lifeguards are on duty. Parents or legal guardians must sign a waiver in person for each participant under the age of 19.

The playground will be open daily through Labor Day, except Tuesdays. For more information go to: OutdoorNebraska.org/FloatingPlayground.