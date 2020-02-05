Flights from China bound for Omaha en route to coronavirus quarantine at Camp Ashland

Several planes originating in China are headed to three U.S. airports, including Eppley Airfield this week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Wednesday morning.

According to the news release from DHHS, the flights will be met by a team from the Centers for Disease Control, who will assess the health of the passengers as cases of coronavirus rise in China.

"The passengers have been screened, monitored, and evaluated by medical and public health personnel every step of the way, including before takeoff and during, the flight," the release states.

In the interest of protecting the public's health, the passengers will be given legal orders for a two-week quarantine beginning the day their flight leaves Wuhan, China, the release states.

Those arriving in Omaha will be quarantined at Camp Ashland.

Other flights from China are bound for Travis Air Force Base in Sacramento, Calif.; and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, the release states.

