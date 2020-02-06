Flight with Americans quarantined for coronavirus departs from China

The flight bound for Omaha carrying Americans quarantined for coronavirus as a precaution is "wheels up" from China.

Earlier on Thursday, 6 News was told the group of 70 would arrive at Eppley Airfield anytime between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Friday.

HAVE QUESTIONS? Douglas County Health Department has a coronavirus hotline

After post-flight screenings, they will be transported to Camp Ashland for monitoring during the remainder of their 14-day quarantine period.

