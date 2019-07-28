Flier with racist message surfaces in Aksarben neighborhood

A flier promoting white supremacy has surfaced in areas around Aksarben - the second flier with a racist message to surface in Omaha in the past week.

People we spoke with at Aksarben Village Sunday had strong reactions about the flier.

It was posted at 63rd and Shirley and has since been taken down but not before someone was able to snap a picture of it.

At first glance it appears to be a Missing Person sign but next to "name" it says White Identity is Missing. Under "details" it reads Suspected Kidnapping.