Flier searching for "white identity" found near Aksarben

Omahans feel the city's diversity is under attack.

"It disgusts me. That's not okay,” said Paras Davis.

"We're not that kind of a community. We're open and accepting of everybody,” said Terry Rivers.

Just three days after a racially-offensive flier was spotted on UNO’s campus, a different one popped up just a few blocks south near Aksarben Village.

The flier, disguised as a missing person post, displayed "white identity" as missing.

Under "details”, the poster suggested white identity was kidnapped.

"This is where kids play. Young teenagers are walking around with their minds wide open and they're seeing this kind of crap show up and it's like, 'What are we doing for our next generation?” said Rivers.

Wednesday's flier was a law enforcement officer holding a gun to a Latino man's head, calling for those to "report illegal aliens...they have broken the law."

"More and more people are voicing how disgusting they want to act now,” said Davis.

Those who 6 News spoke with in Aksarben say whoever is searching for "white identity" is hurting Omaha’s identity.

"We are one whole community. We embrace each other, we accept our differences, whether it be religious or cultural or ethnic,” said Rivers.

"The best you can do is just spread word about how the city actually is, not based on all the hate that you see coming around by other people,” said Davis.

These two fliers in less than a week are not the first instances, in Omaha, of what many believe is white supremacy.

In July 2018, Nazi propaganda books were found in little free libraries in the Dundee neighborhood.

A week later, a swastika was burned into the lawn at Memorial Park.