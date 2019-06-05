Fleeing motorcycle driver in Grand Island dies in crash

A 27-year-old motorcycle driver that was fleeing from the Nebraska State Patrol has died following a crash with another vehicle on Highway 281.

Patrol units attempted to stop the driver when he was seen going 80 mph in a 50 mph area on South Locust St.

The driver sped up to 100 mph and troopers began a pursuit. After multiple turns the pursuit continued on to Highway 281 headed northbound.

Shortly after, the motorcycle crashed with a Volkswagen Passat and the driver was taken St. Frances Hospital in Grand Island where he was pronounced dead.

The pursuit lasted about five minutes and the driver of the Volkswagen was not injured.