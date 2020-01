Firefighters in Omaha raced to 105th Plaza near Bedford Avenue Thursday night to douse flames at detached apartment garage units.

Fire officials tell 6 News when crews arrived on scene, heavy smoke and flames engulfed several bays. After a short time, firefighters managed to douse the flames.

At this point, no one was injured nor any idea what sparked the fire.

