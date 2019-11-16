Flags ordered to half-staff in memory of Iowa Chief Justice Mark Cady

Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady died after suffering a heart attack Friday evening. He was 66-years-old.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff Saturday through sunset on the day of his pending memorial service.

Sources said Chief Justice Cady was walking his dog near his home in Des Moines when he suffered the heart attack.

He was first appointed to the Iowa Supreme Court in 1998 by Governor Terry Branstad.

"Tonight, the state lost a great man, husband, father, grandfather, and jurist," the Cady family said in a statement. "Chief Justice Mark Cady passed away unexpectedly this evening from a heart attack. Arrangements are pending.”

The Iowa Judicial Branch said in a statement: "He was a wonderful individual and exceptional judge, respected and beloved by his fellow jurists. His passing is a great loss to the court and the state he so loyally served. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife Becky and his family."

"I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chief Justice Mark Cady. He devoted his entire professional career to serving the people of Iowa," Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said in a statement. "He loved the law, the judiciary, and the state we call home. He leaves behind a legacy of service and dedication that we should never forget. My prayers are with Becky, the rest of his family, and his colleagues on the Supreme Court and throughout the judicial branch during this difficult time."

Chief Justice Cady was born in Rapid City, South Dakota, and earned both his undergraduate and law degrees from Drake University. After graduating from law school in 1978, he served as a judicial law clerk for the Second Judicial District for one year. He was then appointed as an assistant Webster County attorney and practiced with a law firm in Fort Dodge.

He was appointed a district associate judge in 1983 and a district court judge in 1986. In 1994, he was appointed to the Iowa Court of Appeals. He was elected chief judge of the court of appeals in 1997 and served until his appointment to the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Cady is survived by his wife, Becky, two children and four grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are pending.