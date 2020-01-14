Five suspects linked to multiple vehicle thefts in Omaha, OPD says

Omaha Police said in a release Tuesday that detectives have identified five suspects linked to vehicle thefts this past week.

OPD said most of the vehicles stolen had been left running in the cold weather, the release states. OPD also reminded drivers not to leave valuables in vehicles.

According to the release, Noah Belt, 21; Joshua Deloa, 34; Andrew Luedtke, 35; and Jason Mahoney, 21, were arrested this week and booked on charges relating to two different vehicle thefts. Police are working on a warrant for a fifth suspect involved in one of the thefts.

The first case was reported at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, when OPD officers were called to Comfort Inn near 108th and J streets to investigate "suspicious activity," the release states. Responding officers found Mahoney sitting in a white Toyota Tundra with no plates, parked next to Belt and another person sitting in a white Honda CRV, the report states.

Both vehicles had been reported stolen, police said in the release.

An unidentified passenger jumped out of the CRV and into the Tundra, then sped off, the report states.

Belt and Mahoney were arrested, according to the release. Belt was booked on charges of receiving stolen property worth more than $5,000; Mahoney, found to be in possession of a stolen checkbook and laptop, was booked on charges of posession of a financial transaction device, receiving stolen property worth less than $500, and criminal impersonation.

Both suspects were taken to the central station for interviewing by Auto Theft Unit detectives. The Toyota was recovered later that morning, at 11:26 a.m., at Lewis Enterprises near 90th and F streets.

The second set of arrests happened after OPD officers scanning cars in a hotel parking lot located two vehicles, a Cadillac and an Equinox, that had been reported stolen. At 6:38 p.m. Saturday, officers recognized two people suspected in the theft of a third vehicle, a Dodge Durango, walking in a La Quinta Inn parking lot, the release states.

Luedtke was taken into custody without incident, police said, but Deloa ran from officers before he, too, was taken into custody.

Both face charges of drug possession, receiving stolen property worth $500-1,499; two counts of theft, one for an item valued $500-$1,499, and a second valued at $1,500-$4,999. Deloa was also booked on a felony warrant of obstruction.