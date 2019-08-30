Five juveniles arrested for string of burglaries at metro stores

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Omaha Police have arrested five juveniles in connection with a string of burglaries that targeted metro businesses investigators identify as vaping stores.
Police say they have connected the suspects to nine burglaries.
The investigation launched in May after the first burglary and eight similar crimes followed through the beginning of August.
All of the juveniles have been booked into the Douglas County Youth Center.
Here are the stores that were targeted:
- Mega Saver, 1910 N. 144th St. - burglarized on 5-5-19
- Alohma, 3434 S. 144th St. – burglarized on 5-9-19
- West O Vapes, 15611 W. Center Rd. – burglarized on 6-6-19
- Mega Saver, 1910 N. 144th St. – burglarized on 7-3-19
- Total CBD, 2522 S. 132nd Ct. – burglarized on 7-24-19
- Total CBD, 2522 S. 132nd Ct. – burglarized on 7-25-19
- Alohma, 3434 S. 144th St. – burglarized on 7-26-19
- Alohma, 3434 S. 144th St. – burglarized on 8-2-19
- Alohma, 3434 S. 144th St. – burglarized on 8-12-19