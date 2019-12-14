Five injured, one critically, in northwest Omaha crash

One person was critically hurt and four others were injured in a one-vehicle traffic accident at 60th and State streets Saturday morning.

Investigators say the victims were northbound on 60th in a Honda Accord shortly before 5 a.m. when the driver swerved to avoid hitting a deer. Their car left the road and hit a tree.

The front seat passenger suffered critical, life-threatening injuries and was air-lifted to the hospital by medical helicopter for treatment.

The driver and three backseat passengers all suffered head injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening. They were transported by Omaha medics.