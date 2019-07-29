Five distressed whales appear to have beached themselves on Florida beach

Five distressed whales appear to have beached themselves in Pinellas County.

It's happening Redington Beach. Pinellas County deputies are working with Clearwater Marine Aquarium to help the animals.

Authorities have set up tents in the water to help keep the whales covered while aquarium staff and crews from Florida Fish and Wildlife and NOAA Fisheries help the whales, according to WTSP.

