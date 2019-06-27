Five arrested in connection with Mills County burglaries

Five people have been arrested and more than $10,000 in stolen property has been recovered in connection with a burglary investigation by the Mills County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, June 25, deputies investigated a recent burglary in Pacific Junction. Authorities identified several suspects and they believed had been involved in several Pacific Junction burglaries.

On Wednesday authorities executed search warrants at two locations in and near Glenwood.

Deputies arrested five people, recovered more than $10,000 in stolen property, seized approximately 724.6 grams of marijuana and firearms.

The suspects are identified as 39-year-old Daniel Lee Walling II of Glenwood; 32-year-old Danielle Jean Frazier of Glenwood; 23-year-old Gregory Jacob Jamison of Pacific Junction; 32-year-old Shaw Aaron Peterson of Glenwood and 36-year­old Misty Bea Petterson of Glenwood.

They are charged with 15 felony counts and several other charges.