Five arrested for meth possession by drug task force

Lincoln Police arrested five people for drug possession after a traffic stop led to the search of a home, and a total of over 50 grams of meth was found.

LPD said on Monday around 7 p.m. members of the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force made contact with three people inside a Toyota Camry near 40th and Adams.

Police said a baggie with 15.5 grams of suspected meth was seen in the back seat, and during a search of the car, a total of 32.7 grams of meth and dozens of pills were found.

Sierra Barrett, 25, Jon Hillman, 44, and Amber Slapnicka, 34, were arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver.

After further investigation, a search warrant was issued at 3700 Cornhusker Highway, police said.

There, Debra Scott, 49, and David Scott, 48, were arrested after 22 grams of meth, over $5,000 in cash, and a small amount of marijuana was found.

