Wednesday, July 1 is opening day for five of the metro's outdoor swimming pools.

Miller Park, Roanoke, Hitchcock, Zorinski, and Elmwood will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a 30-minute cleaning break at 4 p.m.

Mayor Jean Stothert posted on Facebook that all pools will be following occupancy guidelines and the $2.00 admissions will be donated to the Food Bank for the Heartland.