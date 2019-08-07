Fisher House breaks ground in Nebraska

A ceremonial groundbreaking for Nebraska's first Fisher House.

They serve as a place to stay for families of service members or veterans receiving medical treatment.

Barbara Yllescas Vorthmann stayed in a Fisher House overseas and in the U.S.

"He just loved the military, that's all he wanted to do was be in the military," Yllescas Vorthmann said.

She's talking about her son, Robert.

"He was on his third tour of duty, this time it was in Afghanistan," she shared.

She goes on to say Robert and his fellow service members were crossing a bridge when suddenly....

"...the Taliban detonated the bridge, bombs under the bridge," Yllescas Vorthmann said. "He received severe injuries."

That was October 28, 2008.

"I remember that's the day I received the phone call."

She packed her belongings, grabbed her passport and headed to Germany. Her son was taken there to receive treatment.

On the flight over, that's when the questions started.

"Where was I going to stay," Barbara wondered aloud. "How was I going to find a hotel room and -- or even afford one?"

She stepped off of the plane and was taken to a Fisher House.

"There were folks at the Fisher house there to answer questions and help in any way they could," she said.

Fisher House ceremonially broke ground in Omaha today, right next to the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System.

The 14,000 Sq. Ft. Facility will serve as a free home away from home for the families of service members or veterans undergoing medical treatment at the VA.

"This Fisher House will provide 16 suites," Dave Coker, the President of Fisher House Foundation said. "Will accommodate 16 families. And I expect will serve 500 families a year."

On any given night, 1,100 families are being helped by the Fisher House.

"This is the 8th house we have under construction," Coker said. "We have 84 around the country and in Europe. I expect that number will be approaching 1,300."

Since it was established in 1990, they've helped 368,000 families.

"It was such a big blessing to be at a Fisher House close by," Barbara said. "All I had to do was concentrate on my son and helping him."

Unfortunately, Barbara's son died on December 1, 2018.

The help she received from Fisher House during that time inspired her to pay it forward.

They're always looking for volunteers or donated goods to help the families get through difficult times.

You can also donate on their website or by mailing in.

https://www.fisherhouse.org/get-involved/

Construction on Omaha's Fisher House is expected to be complete in late 2020.