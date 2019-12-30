Fish skin bandage helps King the cat mend from fire injuries

King the cat is on the road to recovery with the help of a fish.

King was rescued from a metro house fire on December 21st but he'd suffered burns over 50 percent of his body.

Nebraska Humane Society veterinarians faced the challenge of staving off infection, handling pain management and playing a waiting game in orchestrating recovery.

They tapped a technique used by vets at UC Davis in which fish skins are used to create an organic bandage. The California vets have had success with this in treating animals burned in wildfires.

The Humane Society says the fish skins provide wound protection, pain relief and they offer collagen protein that promotes healing.

The vets ordered the Tilapia.

King got a disinfected Tilapia skin cloak that was sutured into place on Sunday.

Dr. Katie James, Dr. Amber Horn and Dr. Michelle Rutz worked together on the surgery.

King has a long road to recovery but the Humane Society teams is hopeful about his chances.