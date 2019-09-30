First vaping related death reported in Nebraska

The first Nebraska death related to severe lung disease associated with e-cigarettes or vaping has been reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, according to a release from the DHHS.

According to the release, the person was in the Douglas County area and over the age of 65.

There have been 12 deaths reported in 10 other states associated with the same e-cigarette or vaping outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Prior to the outbreak of lung injury associated with vaping in Wisconsin and Illinois this past August, vaping-associated lung injuries were unreported and not tracked by public health agencies,” said Dr. Tom Safranek, State Epidemiologist for DHHS. “Once the problem was recognized, states quickly ramped up surveillance and found current cases, but have also discovered cases that occurred before the August outbreak.”

The death in Nebraska occurred in May, according to Public Health Officials.

According to the release, Nebraska has 11 cases of vaping related illness and two under investigation. Some have been hospitalized, most are males, and over the age of 60.

Officials urge people to stop using an e-cigarette or vaping devices while they’re under investigation and have included some resources to help those who wish to quit. Those resources can be found on the Nebraska Tobacco Quit-line website.