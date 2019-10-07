First taste of winter for the Midwest later this week

Fall's first big cold front is on the way later this week, and it could actually be feeling a lot more like winter for some by Friday.

Just how winter-like? Some social media posts have made it out to be the storm of the century. But for our area, not quite so much. Let's dive into what you can expect in the Omaha area in coming days.

The next two days look absolutely beautiful. Nearly perfect fall weather, although it will be getting a little windier Tuesday and Wednesday.

The big change arrives on Thursday, though the first half of the day may actually be fairly mild with temperatures trying to climb into the mid- or even upper 60s. The cold front will blast through during the afternoon hours, and as it does so, expect a 15- to 25-degree drop in temperatures very quickly. It's quite likely we may be looking at low 40s or even 30s by 10pm!



Will it snow?

With the blast of cold air will come the potential for rain and possibly snow. In the Omaha metro, temperatures will stay warm enough through the day Thursday that any precipitation will stay in the form of rain. Things may actually dry out Thursday night as the cold air blasts in.

Some additional light showers are possible on Friday, but again temperatures are generally warm enough that it stays all rain. A few snowflakes could mix in, but no snow accumulation is expected.

Any accumulating snow will stay well to our north, where some rather heavy amounts are possible across central South Dakota into western Minnesota. With the even several days away, we won't be diving into exact amounts just yet.



Cold is coming

What we can say for certain is it will be much colder Friday and Saturday. Temperatures on Friday may struggle to get out of the 30s, and a widespread freeze appears likely by Saturday morning.

Gusty winds on Friday could actually produce wind chills in the 20s for much of the day. With a potential snowpack to our north, it may take some time for temperatures to recover back into the 60s later next week.

