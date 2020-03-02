First siren testing of the year to be heard Wednesday, March 4th

The Douglas County Emergency Management Agency will begin the first monthly siren test of the tornado season on Wednesday, March 4th.

The agency says that throughout March other shorter duration tests may be heard. A system-wide test will also be held on March 25 at 10 a.m. as part of the National Weather Service Severe Weather Awareness Week.

The tests will take place at 11 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month including March 4th, April 1st, May 6th, June 3rd, July 1st, August 5th, September 2nd, and October 7th this year.