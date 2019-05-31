First round of tenants for La Vista City Centre announced

City+Ventures Investment and Development company has announced the first round of restaurant and office tenants slated to join the long-awaited mixed-use La Vista City Centre.

At full build-out, the community will serve as home to a variety of restaurants and bars, as well as additional office, retail, and other businesses. Groundbreaking fore the indoor/outdoor music venue is expected later this summer.

Chris Erickson, of City+Ventures, said, “The rapid construction progress at City Centre has started to turn some overdue business attention to the 84th Street Corridor. And once people start looking at the population and strong demographics, they are making commitments.”

Those business owners who are committing to the La Vista City Centre project are:

Heights Draft Room – A craft beer bar with 30 rotating taps of local, national, and international craft beers along with a diverse selection of bottled beer as well as wine and cocktail options. Heights Draft Room's Joey Jones said, “Our mission is to expand the knowledge and appreciation for craft beer though exceptional selection, service, and community involvement. Heights Draft Room will distinguish itself by creating a relaxed atmosphere to congregate, unwind, catch up with old friends, and make new ones.”

Local restaurateur, Nick Bartholomew, is opening multiple restaurant concepts within La Vista City Centre. “We believe City+Ventures sees in us what we see in them; the vision and resources to build a neighborhood the residents of La Vista can enjoy into the future,” says Bartholomew. Concepts include the following:



OverEasy – The nationally recognized breakfast, brunch, and lunch concept has flourished in West Omaha for years and the La Vista location will feature exclusive local touches, like a grab-and-go coffee nook and breakfast bar.

– The nationally recognized breakfast, brunch, and lunch concept has flourished in West Omaha for years and the La Vista location will feature exclusive local touches, like a grab-and-go coffee nook and breakfast bar. Bullitt County BBQ – A full-service barbeque restaurant will feature recipes and secret sauces from several Omaha-area chefs and restauranteurs. Locally sourced meats and signature sides will elevate your expectation of Omaha barbeque.

– A full-service barbeque restaurant will feature recipes and secret sauces from several Omaha-area chefs and restauranteurs. Locally sourced meats and signature sides will elevate your expectation of Omaha barbeque. Malted – An exclusive malt shop that will feature house-made ice creams, shakes, and sundaes, with adult-only options as well.

National restaurant and bar team, AMPD Group, based in Pittsburgh, PA also is bringing multiple concepts to the project. “The possibility of being located across the street from an exciting music destination, along with our relationship with the City+Ventures team, is why we’re bringing some of our highly successful national restaurant ideas to City Centre,” says Adam DeSimone of AMPD Group. Restaurants will include:



Steel Cactus Restaurant & Cantina – A Tex-Mex style restaurant with a variety of famous specialty margaritas called “Yinzerita”

– A Tex-Mex style restaurant with a variety of famous specialty margaritas called “Yinzerita” The Standard Market & Pint House – A quick serve café as well as a full-service restaurant that has a healthier flare with multiple approaches to clean eating along with a self-serve tap system to enjoy craft beers.

– A quick serve café as well as a full-service restaurant that has a healthier flare with multiple approaches to clean eating along with a self-serve tap system to enjoy craft beers. Social House – An Izakaya Style Asian restaurant and lounge that will feature a custom built Robata Grill & Sushi Bar along with Teppanyaki (Hibachi) for group dining.

– An Izakaya Style Asian restaurant and lounge that will feature a custom built Robata Grill & Sushi Bar along with Teppanyaki (Hibachi) for group dining. Foxtail Nightclub and Event Venue – A bar that features craft brews &

specialty cocktails within a uniquely and meticulously designed interior – the perfect destination for celebration or evening with friends.

City+Ventures' Erickson said, “We are thrilled to welcome these exciting businesses and new concepts to La Vista. We believe City Centre will soon become a distinct destination that will draw folks from across the Metro.”

City officials said they are seeing increased interest in office space as well. They said City Centre offers Class A Office space with convenient parking in a walkable mixed-use environment. City+Ventures, the team behind the La Vista City Centre, is moving its home offices into the project, as part of the first group of commercial tenants.

The $200+ million project also includes apartments – studio, 1 and 2 bedroom – which will be available for move-in in August of this year. A leasing office opens next week on site, with model apartments open for viewing.