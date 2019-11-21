First responders team-up for visit to hospitalized kids

Patients at Omaha’s Children’s Hospital and Medical Center got a chance to smile Thursday. The Omaha Police Department teamed with the Fire Department to give the kids and their parents a break from their worries.

A high-five and a fist-bump: for a moment, things were better in 6-year-old Riley’s world.

Riley’s grandfather, Doug Woodcook, said, “I think they did a really good job. Kind of lift her spirits up a little bit get her happy.”

That happiness - courtesy of Omaha’s first responders. Omaha Fire Chief Dan Olsen and Police Chief Todd Schmaderer spread a little joy to some of the patients at Children’s.

Chief Schmaderer said, “It’s the greatest feeling in the world. I mean knowing what we do on a daily basis and some of the trauma and some of the hard things that we deal with, the opportunity to receive that feedback, that happy smile, that excitement to see us really makes us feel good in a job where you don’t always get that.”

This is the first of many events that will team-up the police and fire departments.

Police Officer Katie Rath created the program three years ago hoping that it would give even the youngest children a break from what they’ve been going through. This year, the fire department joined in.

Chief Olsen said, “It’s a very special day, very emotional day. Obviously our prayers are going to go out to the children and their families. The least we can do is for Chief Schmaderer and I come out visit the kids and hopefully brighten their day.”

This is a big day for 4-year-old Jake who has plans to be a firefighter, Chief Olsen is getting Jake ready.

Jake’s mother, Danielle Schmitz, said, “It’s hard being here all day and any kind of person that comes in besides a doctor is always very exciting for them.”

The program is called Kids with Cops and Firefighters. While they were visiting, the police and fire departments handed out gifts to the kids.