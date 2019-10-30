First-responder training focuses on search for endangered missing adults

Lynn Fullerton quit her job in March to take full-time care of her husband, Bob, who wandered away from their home last year and was hit by a car.

Fullerton is one of more than 80,000 people in Nebraska caring for someone with dementia.

HOW TO HELP: Sign up for EMA & Amber alerts

The arrival of frigid temperatures in the area brings another threat.

The Nebraska chapter of the Alzheimer's Association is working with law enforcement to equip them with vital information to help them find endangered missing adults, helping more situations like Bob's come to faster — and happier — resolutions.

