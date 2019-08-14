First-responder possibly exposed to blood illness request patient's medical record

An Irvington deputy is requesting the blood test results of a 32-year-old man after an incident in July where the first-responder came into contact with the man’s blood, according to an affidavit filed in Douglas County Court on Aug. 1.

On July 26, Douglas County Sheriff's deputies were called to 71st Street and Bennington Road to check on a man, possibly mentally ill, who was reported to the authorities with the concern that he was displaying "aggressive and confused behavior" and might be a danger to himself and others. Upon arrival, the man was being assisted by members of the Irvington Fire Department, according to the affidavit filed by a Sheriff's deputy.

The man became combative as the Irvington Fire Department team moved him to the ambulance, so one of the deputies accompanied the fire team in the ambulance to ensure their safety, the court document states.

While en route to the hospital, the man reportedly punched himself in the nose causing blood to flow into his mouth. He then spit the blood on to three fire officials and the deputy, the document states.

Blood samples were taken from the man at the hospital in order to screen it for communicable diseases, the court affidavit states.

The deputy has since requested the results of the man’s blood tests to determine whether any of first-responders were at risk of diseases that could be transmitted through the man’s blood, according to the affidavit.