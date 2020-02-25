First coronavirus drug trial underway at UNMC

UNMC announced Tuesday a doctor there is leading a clinical trial to test a drug to combat coronavirus — the first in the United States to evaluate treatment for COVID-19.

Dr. Andre Kalil, an infectious diseases specialist and professor of internal medicine who is in charge of the trial, provided more details during a news conference at noon today at UNMC/Nebraska Medicine.

The trial will begin at UNMC but eventually be conducted internationally, gathering participants from sites all over the world, Kalil said. The NIH team will go to different hospitals and sites to determine whether those who want to participate fit the requirements of the trial, he said.

Some patients will already be quarantined, he said. Those allowed in the trial have to be a little sicker than a mild disease — something beyond the common cold, he said. They must have tested positive for COVID-19 and have the virus already in the respiratory tract, he said.

"These are the patients who are going to require a more aggressive treatment — that's the goal of the trial," Kalil said.

"In order to avoid all sorts of biases," he said, the study will be "double blind," meaning doctors, nurses, and patients won't know what sort of medication the patient is receiving.

Those participating in the double-blind clinical trial will receive one injection every day, he said.

The adaptive design of the study means the team will seize on positive results and rotate successful medications into control and test groups in order to expedite effective treatments, Kalil said.

“A randomized, controlled clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the investigational antiviral remdesivir in hospitalized adults diagnosed with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has begun at the University of Nebraska Medical Center,” according to a web post from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The first trial participant, who volunteered for the trial, is an American previously quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship that docked in Yokohama, Japan.