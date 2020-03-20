First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Lincoln

City officials have confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 in Lincoln.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department made the announcement on Friday.

The individual is a 48-year-old male resident of Lincoln who traveled to Colorado March 8 and 9.

He developed symptoms March 15 and visited his health care provider March 16. The provider tested for COVID-19 and advised him to self-isolate at home until the test results were received. The provider followed protocol and immediately contacted LLCHD when the test came back positive for COVID-19 today. The individual continues to self-isolate at home.

“We are taking this change in our community’s status very seriously because we know that, for those considered at highest risk - older adults and those with underlying health conditions - the virus poses a very serious threat,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “Every decision we make continues to be based on how we can best protect them, our health care workers, and all of our residents with every available resource. While this latest development is cause for significant concern, it is important to remember that, for the vast majority of people who end up contracting coronavirus, the impact to their health will be minimal.”

LLCHD is now monitoring 160 individuals. The agency reports 55 negative tests with 5 pending.

With three more confirmed cases in Douglas County on Friday, the total in the state is at 37.