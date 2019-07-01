First black woman crowned Miss Tennessee

In the 81-year history of the competition, the very first black woman has been crowned Miss Tennessee.

Brianna Mason is a 23-year-old school teacher and Nashville native.

After winning both her on-stage interview and talent preliminaries, Miss Greene County will be receiving a $15,000 scholarship.

She will be the only titleholder to represent Tennessee at the upcoming Miss America Scholarship Competition, which will be aired on NBC.

